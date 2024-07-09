Grenada’s Spicemas 2024 to return with optimism after Beryl

The Spicemas Corporation even being affected with the Hurricane Beryl to an extent stands committed to continue with the hosting of Spicemas 2024 which is to commence from August 1, 2024.

As the events were planned before, they are to be held on specified dates only. The changes are just made to the Groovy & Power Soca Monarch Preliminaries, which just have been rescheduled to 10-15 July, 2024.

Through such a carnival, it can be projected that after Beryl’s impact, the country will witness normal times.

Considerably, Spicemas is the largest cultural festival of Grenada that will provide economic opportunities for numerous of the local businesses that include ventors, performers, and service providers. This will play a very crucial role in the community's recovery.

The schedule to the events for the month of August are-

August 3, 2024 - Children’s Carnival Frolic

August 8, 2024 - Majestic Thursday

August 9, 2024 - Bacchanal Friday

August 10, 2024 - Pantastic Saturday

August 11, 2024 - Dimanche Gras

August 12, 2024 - J’ouvert/ Pageant Monday Nite Mas

August 13, 2024 - Parade of the Bands Last Lap

Grenada’s Carnival- Spicemas is the national carnival which is a tribute to the island’s famous spice production. It is one of the most fast-paced and anticipated events. Every year, the carnival graces the land of Grenada during the months of July and August.

It entirely transforms the massive celebration filled with the Jab Jab, and this elaborates the costumes, intoxicating the rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy and much more. This holds special significance in the country.

This includes Dimanche Gras, J’ouvert, Traditional Mas, Fancy Mas (Pretty Mas), Monday Night Mas, Panorama, Soca Monarch, the Carnival Queen Show and many others.

This will mark great times in the country and will transform the energy around.