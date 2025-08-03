2025-08-03 23:02:41
Trinidad: Mikel Campbell killed in suspected planned attack on 23rd Birthday

Campbell had recently turned 23 and was surrounded by friends and family at home, celebrating his birthday when the incident occurred.

2025-08-03 17:56:24

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year old male was shot and killed during his birthday celebration late Tuesday night in what police reported was a planned attack. The victim has been identified as Mikel Campbell, of LP 51 Maturita Trace, Arima

At the time of the incident, Campbell had just turned 23 and was at home with friends and family celebrating his birthday. The police shared that the attack took place at around 11:35 pm, when a man entered Campbell’s yard and called out his name. 

When the victim went up to the man, multiple shots were fired at him. The shooter left the scene immediately. Campbell’s family took cover as soon as the gunshots were fired, and found him on the ground bleeding a few moments later. According to police reports, he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Injured Campbell was rushed to the Arima Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment for gunshot wounds on his neck, chest, lower abdomen and under his left arm. It was around 11:44 pm when he was pronounced dead, despite the efforts of first responders.

Police Investigation

Among the police units that responded to the emergency call were officers from Pinto Police Station, the Arima Criminal Investigations Unit (CID), the Northern Division Task Force, and Homicide Bureau Region 2. At the crime scene, they discovered two 9mm spent shells.

At the moment, the police officials are not aware of the motive behind the death of Mikel Campbell. The police are investigating the incident as an intended attack and no one has been arrested yet. In addition, investigations are still underway and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Joyful celebration turned to violent attack

The news of the killing has shocked the local community. Residents are raising concern over the upsurge in violence in the area. Campbell’s passing is the latest in a series of gun related deaths in the country. The authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information which may solve these crimes.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

