Saturday, 26th July 2025
Trinidad and Tobago flash floods: Firefighters save man clinging to rope in dramatic rescue

Trinidad and Tobago: An astonishing scene unfolded in Port of Spain, as an unidentified man was seen clinging to a rope in the flash floods of the East Dry River, prompting a dramatic rescue operation by firefighters amid dangerous flash flooding. 

The dramatic incident took place on Friday July 25 near the River Side Plaza Car Park in Port of Spain as the man was seen in the fast moving current clinging to a piece of rope as he tried to keep his head above the current. 

Allegedly the man had fallen into the current from a building as the heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, the floods swept the man until the point where he was seen holding onto a rope by bystanders. 

Local witnesses captured the video footage of the struggling victim who was trying to stay above the water while holding onto a rope as the bystanders could not jump in to rescue him due to the fast currents of the water. 

Seeing his situation the bystanders called for help from the fire department who arrived moments later  and conducted a rescue operation under the dangerous circumstances. 

After rescuing the man trapped in the flash floods, the fire fighters proceeded to take him to the ambulance where they checked for his vitals as he received medical examination and treatment. 

Flash floods in the urban areas like Port of Spain are not a new sight due to the drainage infrastructure that causes rapid over flow of the water, triggering random flashfloods. 

The heavy rainfall triggered the East Dry River to flood, leading to the victim to fall. Authorities have continued to remind citizens to stay alert during the heavy rainfall season. 

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

