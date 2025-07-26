Trinidad and Tobago flash floods: Firefighters save man clinging to rope in dramatic rescue

The dramatic incident happened on Friday, July 25, near the River Side Plaza Car Park in Port of Spain, where a man was seen clinging to a rope, struggling to keep his head above the fast-moving current.

Trinidad and Tobago: An astonishing scene unfolded in Port of Spain, as an unidentified man was seen clinging to a rope in the flash floods of the East Dry River, prompting a dramatic rescue operation by firefighters amid dangerous flash flooding.

Allegedly the man had fallen into the current from a building as the heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, the floods swept the man until the point where he was seen holding onto a rope by bystanders.

Local witnesses captured the video footage of the struggling victim who was trying to stay above the water while holding onto a rope as the bystanders could not jump in to rescue him due to the fast currents of the water.

Seeing his situation the bystanders called for help from the fire department who arrived moments later and conducted a rescue operation under the dangerous circumstances.

After rescuing the man trapped in the flash floods, the fire fighters proceeded to take him to the ambulance where they checked for his vitals as he received medical examination and treatment.

Flash floods in the urban areas like Port of Spain are not a new sight due to the drainage infrastructure that causes rapid over flow of the water, triggering random flashfloods.

The heavy rainfall triggered the East Dry River to flood, leading to the victim to fall. Authorities have continued to remind citizens to stay alert during the heavy rainfall season.