“No Place Like Home”: Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025 launches with spectacular celebration

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025 has been officially launched over the weekend under the theme ‘No Place Like Home’. The theme sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of the culture, creativity and spirit.

The launch party on Saturday at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah was joined by several cabinet members including Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell.

The event was free to the general public and offered an all star celebration, setting the perfect stage for the next year’s carnival celebrations.

Notably, the Carnival will be held from March 3 to 4, 2025 before which month long activities and events have been scheduled up to set the stage for the final parade.

The Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters during the ceremony stated that the ceremony signals the official start of preparations for the highly anticipated Carnival Season. He called it the greatest carnival experience on earth which celebrates the country’s culture.

Peters further noted that the event will showcase the rich traditions of the Carnival with an aim to attract local as well as international audiences while supporting the overall tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Chairman further asked the attendees that they can look forward to performances from top soca as well as calypso artists including Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts, KMC and Kernal Roberts along with several popular steel orchestras such as Republic Bank Exodus and Massy Trinidad All Stars.

The NCC further promises a diverse lineup which will capture the essence of the Trinbagonian Carnival with live music, steel pan as well as traditional mas elements.

Peters outlined that the events will remind everyone that when it comes to Carnival there cannot be a place like Trinidad and Tobago and the launch has set the tone for a season which is anticipated to deliver an incredible cultural experience which will combine community, tradition and festivity at its finest.

The celebrations of Carnival will feature an exciting lineup of events, including Pan, Parang, Mas, and so much more, providing the visitors with an unforgettable experience.