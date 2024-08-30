United Airlines extends services to Trinidad for Carnival 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant development, United Airlines has revealed its plans to operate a daily direct service from New Jersey to Port of Spain for the Carnival 2025 Period.



This comes after the airline announced that it will re-introduce seasonal December to January nonstop service after several years of shutting its service on this route.



It is being said that the extended service by United is anticipated to give a major push to airlift in Trinidad and Tobago next year.



The Chicago-based airline confirmed that it will be operating a daily nonstop flight from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad from February 13 to March 8, 2025.



It was further announced that flight number UA 1904 will be departing New Jersey at 7 pm, arriving in Trinidad at 1:05 pm. While the return flight, UA 1905 will depart POS at 2:20 am, arriving back at EWR at 6:55 am.



This route will be operated by the United Airlines using its Boeing 737 MAX 8s and with the combined December to January and February to March, the airline will be adding over 3600 seats to the market, giving a major push to the tourism sector and visitor arrivals.



According to the information, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell along with Airports Authority Marketing Manager Joanna Fridy led a team on August 12 to meet with the airline’s officials. The meeting featured several discussions including the extension of seasonal flights past the Christmas period following which the airline agreed a few days later.



Mitchell said that the airline’s plane will be bringing welcome seat capacity for the Christmas as well as Carnival period and will offer a boon to the local tourism sector and greater choice for the ones seeking to visit the islands during these months.



He also noted that increased visitors will mean increased spend and an increased in the island’s ability to earn foreign exchange. The Minister also said that he will continue to work to make this route available year round.