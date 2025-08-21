Dominica: Grand Bay/ Dubique Multipurpose Facility officially opens after major renovations and upgrades

Dominica: The Grand Bay/ Dubique Multipurpose Facility had its commissioning on Wednesday, August 20. This project was implemented under the Basic Needs Trust Fund 10 and was carried out by the Dominica's Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development. The building was fully renovated to a 2-storey concrete facility which also included the purchase of new equipment at a cost of $870,256.62.

It is designed to meet community needs and to create space for developmental activities. The ground floor of this facility includes a larger village council office and a state of the art conference room. Also, a library and an office for the District Development Officer is built in it. A kitchen and washrooms have been added to make the space fully functional.

The first floor of the building will be used for large gatherings and events. It has a spacious events hall which comes with a full stage. Back stage rooms are also in place with access only for artists and organizers. A storage room and washrooms are made available for convenience. This makes the hall fit for cultural events, meetings and training programs.

The facility is also equipped with elements to improve safety and efficiency. An emergency water supply system has been installed. External solar lights have also been added to provide reliable lighting. These improvements ensure that the building can serve the community even during power outages or emergencies.

This multipurpose facility is expected to play a key role in improving the lives of the people of Grand Bay and Dubique. It will be used to host training workshops, community events, cultural performances, and other important activities. The project is an investment in people and in the development of the area. At present, residents now have access to a modern space which supports growth, unity and progress.