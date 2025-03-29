Dominica: PM Skerrit highlights rapid progress on $135M Loubiere-Grand Bay Road Project

The work on this significant Loubiere-Grand Bay Road Project commenced on March 5 and within under a month, PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted rapid progress on the project.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on Friday shared the impressive progress on the significant Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project in Dominica. This project will rehabilitate 11 km of road from Loubiere Bridge to Grand Bay Junction, enhancing the overall connectivity for citizens.

While sharing the glimpses of the progress, PM Skerrit called it ‘rapid’ and said, “We are improving connectivity and enhancing access to our communities.”

According to the information, this massive project is being built at a cost of just over 135 hundred million EC dollars and is co-financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF).

As the Prime Minister expressed his excitement over the rapid progress on the project, several locals also took to Facebook to appreciate the government for working on such infrastructural projects.

“This is a very nice project built with the assistance of the British government, I hope it will be build wide enough to allow two vehicle's to pass through easily,” wrote a local named Pearson Shillingford while another said, “These are transformational projects meant to assist a significant section of the population improving their lives. Way to go PM.”

Work on Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project kicked off on March 5

The work on this highly anticipated project began recently on March 5, 2025, and the Prime Minister described this as a key infrastructure project aimed at improving resilience, safety and accessibility for communities along the route. This project includes the full rehabilitation of 11 km of roadway, enhanced drainage systems and upgraded bridges and culverts.

The major project is expected to upgrade the main road, the primary link between Roseau and the southern communities of Bellevue Chopin, Pichelin, Grand Bay, Bagatelle, and Fond St. Jean.

Reportedly, the project was divided into three lots to facilitate the execution of the works and there will also be sidewalks in the area. The project will also include fitting new drains and replacing all the culverts along that segment of the road.

Dr Skerrit also said that the road is being constructed according to the international standards of a three-star rating, and this will mean that the safety features on the road will be taken into immense consideration.

Furthermore, the project has also provided jobs to a number of locals in Dominica, boosting job creation and strengthening local economy.