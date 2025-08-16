Trinidad: 16-year-old Emily Ali missing in Port of Spain since Aug 14

The authorities have called for the public's assistance in the matter as it has been 3 days since she was last seen at the Port of Spain District.

Trinidad and Tobago: 16-year-old girl by the name of Emily Ali has been reported missing from the Port of Spain District, Trinidad, following her disappearance on 14 August 2025 under unknown circumstances. She was a resident of St Judes Home for Girls for several years now.

As time is of the essence when sharing such sensitive information the Trinidad and Tobago authorities have urged that any citizen with any information that could help in locating Amy to contact 800-TIPS, 999, 555 or 7991453, encouraging community participation and togetherness in helping to bring the 16-year-old home safely.

Meanwhile, Hunters Search and Rescue Team are also looking for her and asking for assistance. The team took to Facebook to note that, “PLEASE SHARE QUICKLY: EMILY ALI is MISSING. She went missing from the Port of Spain District. If you have information which could assist in locating her, please contact 800-TIPS, 999,555 or our team at 7991453.Let's get her home. PLEASE SHARE. THANKS.”

It is also said that her loved ones believe that something bad could have happened with her because this behavior is very unusual for her. While thorough investigations into the missing report are ongoing, locals are praying for her safe return.