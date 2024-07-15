Saturday, 20th July 2024
CAL resume nonstop flights between Trinidad and Puerto Rico after 3 decades

The flight BW290 departed Piarco International around 10:55 am and this is Caribbean Airlines’ 5th US destination

Monday, 15th July 2024

The inaugural flight of Caribbean Airlines to San Juan touched down at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport just after 1 pm on Sunday. The development comes fives years after the airline announced its intention to fly on this Trinidad to Puerto Rico route.

The flight BW290 departed Piarco International around 10:55 am and this is Caribbean Airlines’ 5th US destination which will be operated three times in a week on Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. This nonstop flight service started after an absence of 32 years.

The CEO of CAL Garvin Medera, minutes before the take off, told the 60 passengers of the inaugural flight that the new route would meet the needs of everyone. He said that Puerto Rico boasts the largest mall in the Caribbean and is an exciting destination for the ones who love to shop.

The CEO mentioned that other than shopping, this route also provides opportunities for sporting competitions, student exchanges, cruise connections and much more.

He also talked about his plans of the airline’s upcoming routes and said that this expansion into Puerto Rico and very soon the French Caribbean nations of Guadeloupe, Martinique and British Virgin Islands – Tortola shows their mission to be the airline of choice.

Initially, Medera announced the intention of the carrier to serve the French West Indies, beginning with Martinique during the ACI Airport Day held in Trinidad in 2023. During that announcement, a beginning date of 4th quarter 2023 was provided, but the route is yet to be launched.

While no reason for the delay has been announced, the Guadeloupe route of Caribbean Airlines' is anticipated to begin later this year. 

It was also noted that services to Puerto Rico is part of a series of plans for regional expansion, many of which had to be put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

This new service will now be a significant boost for the regional connectivity, allowing passengers to move easily between the two nations.  

Monica Walker

