Trinidad: 26-year-old Venezuelan found bound, shot dead in Waterloo

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Waterloo, Trinidad are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old Venezuelan man, identified as Anderson Guerra, whose bound and bloodied body was found along Caroni Road, Waterloo, on August 12.

According to reports, Guerra’s body that was bound and shot multiple times on the back, chest and face was found around 8 a.m on Tuesday morning with hands bound behind his back with straps, lace and a jacket.

It is being alleged that the bullet riddled body was found by a farmer on a street opposite Brickfield Road. Police said that the farmer contacted them soon after he saw the body following which the officers responded to the scene swiftly before examining and searching it.

During the investigation, police found that Guerra had a receipt for the purchase of a black Aqua vehicle in one of his pockets.

Investigators are still processing the scene and continuing with questioning to find out the culprit of the barbaric act against the 26-year-old.

The reason of his death has not yet been revealed but many took to Facebook to comment on the inhumane act that was done with several of them offering condolences to his family while others speculate that the cause of his death might be connected with his recently purchased vehicle.

One of the users said, “It's very sad to see another young life taken away too soon. My condolences to his family and loved ones. No mother should have to grieve the loss of their child. May his soul find eternal peace,” while another said, “Nobody deserves to die like this no matter the race. It's so sad to lose someone RIP.”

A user also wrote “It reminds me of the guy who went to buy a vehicle and was murdered. Condolences to the family are very sad, some of them work very hard.”