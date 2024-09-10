Belize: Body of missing man found bound and murdered in Camalote Village

Belize: The dead body of 58-year-old Belhem Guzman Sr was found on Sunday in Camalote village, Belize around 150 feet off the main road in a densely vegetated area.



According to the information, the victim was discovered with his hands and feet bound with an extension cord and with severe chop wounds to the side of his neck.



It is reported that the family of Guzman took to Facebook and stated that he was missing, and any information regarding his whereabouts would be appreciated on Friday.



Just two days later, however, around 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon, Guzman's body was found by family members just off the George Price Highway in Camalote. The body was found wrapped in a sheet, and there was an extension cord around his neck.



The family of the victim is now calling for justice after their loved one was found murdered over the weekend.



The police officials reported that they discovered the victim's body lying in a face-up position, wrapped in a white comforter, following which he was pronounced dead on the scene, and his body was removed from there.



They further said that an investigation is being carried out to find the circumstances that led to the death of Guzman, but right now, they have no suspects.



According to Guzman's brother, he went to check on his brother Thursday night, but he wasn't home, so he suspected that something was wrong.



He said that he thought that his brother had gotten drunk and had wandered off the night, but he had not come back since morning, following which the family posted on social media.



According to Guzman's family, he was not known to be violent. The family believes that someone from the village played a role in their brother's death.



Meanwhile, several other villagers are saying that he was a nice man, which makes everyone suspicious about who could have carried out such a brutal killing and with what motive.