Mob kills mentally ill man after chef’s fatal chopping in St Andrew, Jamaica

Jamaica: A man who is believed to be mentally ill was killed by angry mob on Sunday in Mount James, St Andrew, Jamaica. The incident took place shortly after the man allegedly chopped a chef to death of the same community.

According to the reports, a mentally ill man allegedly attacked before chopping a chef to death in a section of the community which is known as Water Lane. The deceased chef has been identified by the police officials as Gregory Henry.

In apparent retaliation, the residents launched a manhunt for the alleged attacker and eventually cornered and killed him in nearby bushes.

The unidentified man was reportedly chopped to death by residents in what police officials are treating as a suspected case of vigilante justice.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country with several locals taking to Facebook to express their disgust over both killings. “Not shocked or anything . Jamaica is a sickening place nothing absolutely nothing is or ever done for the mental I'll persons. Increasingly more youth are waking street. Sick,” said a user named Shelley Joslyn while another said, “Amazing the community have strength to kill a mad man man, but rapist and murderers are hanging out at the bars drinking drinking with y’all acting like they decent people just amazing.”