Trinidad: 71-year-old woman killed by mentally-ill son who said, ‘I Had to Kill My Mother’

Trinidad and Tobago: A 71-year-old mother was brutally killed by his mentally-ill son in Brazil Village, Trinidad. According to the information, the victim’s body was discovered with her throat slit at her home in Talparo, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Reports confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Elizabeth Ettienne, a retired resident of LP 270, Talparo Trace, Brazil Village. It is said that officers from the San Raphael Police Station received a wireless transmission from the Command Centre around 7:00 am about a suspected homicide at the location.

When they arrived, officers were told by a man that he received a phone call from the deceased at about 6:25 am, urgently asking him to come to her home. When he arrived at around 6:30 am, he observed a male relative—an outpatient of the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital—sitting outside the house.

The man, clad only in cream-colored boxer shorts and reportedly covered in a reddish substance resembling blood, allegedly told the man, “I had to kill my mother.”

Upon entering the house, the man discovered Ettienne’s body lying motionless on her back in the area between the kitchen and living room. Her throat had been slit, and blood was visible around the wound.

Neighbour called the police

The neighbour proceeded to call the police and even as the police arrived the suspect was still sitting in front of the house. Officers informed him of the report, cautioned him, and he allegedly made certain utterances. He was arrested and taken to the San Raphael Police Station pending further investigations.

Woman found with knife injuries

Police observed a broken knife lodged in the woman’s neck and another knife nearby. The scene was secured and cordoned off. Police further disclosed that the District Medical Officer viewed the body, pronounced death, and issued a referral for a post mortem to be conducted at the Forensic Science Centre.