Belize: Caretaker arrested in murder of 69-year-old woman in Orange Walk District

Belize: The police authorities are investigating the murder of an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Orange Walk District and have arrested the woman's caretaker. The deceased woman has been identified as 69-year old, Esthel Trapp.

The incident took place on August 22, 2025. After receiving a report from a caretaker, the police visited a house at $50 Old Northern Highway at around 7:15 am. The house was about five miles away from Santa Martha Village, Belize.

After the police arrived at the scene, the 56-year old caretaker, Eugene Ramirez informed them about the dead body that was lying inside the house.

Police Investigation

When police arrived at the wooden home, they found Esthel Trapp lying on the floor of the bedroom. According to the information shared by the police officers, she was in a white floral nightgown and covered with a purple sheet and found a pool of blood around her head.

Investigators reported that Ramirez had called the police twice early in the morning; once at 3:00 am and again at 5:30 am. The caretaker told them on the phone call that he got into an argument with Trapp and killed her during the altercation. He even gave the police officers his location.

It is believed that a hammer, which was found at the scene, was used to kill the victim. Trapp’s body was investigated for evidence and was later sent to the Northern Regional Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 11:11 am by Dr Jair Osorio.

Police have arrested Ramirez, is expected to be charged with murder, while the investigation remains ongoing for evidence and to determine what circumstances might have led to the altercation that resulted in such a tragic death.