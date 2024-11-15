St Kitts and Nevis achieves record $15M in fisheries revenue amid bold agricultural reforms

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, the fisheries sector in St Kitts and Nevis has recorded $15 million in revenue. Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins has attributed this success to the continued support by the government to drive this sector, and the ongoing investment continues to deliver results.



The Minister said that through conversations with the fisherfolk, it became clear that an upgrade to their facilities was necessary to increase productivity while fostering a supportive working environment.



He said that keeping this in mind, the government, through the Department of Fisheries & Marine Resources, undertook a significant renovation of the fisheries complexed both in Basseterre and Old Road.



The upgrades included major structural improvements along with a refreshed ambiance and crucial mew equipment such the highly anticipated ice machine in Old Road and a fully functional fish depot.



While shedding light on these improvements, Minister Samal Duggins outlined that this transformation has already made a positive impact on the profitability and sustainability of this critical industry. He added that it has already resulted in the record-breaking intake of over $15 million last year, which is the highest in the last decade.



According to Duggins, the dedication to supporting the fisherfolk of St Kitts and Nevis remains strong as the government continue investing in the growth and resilience of this essential sector.



These enhancements are progressing towards the government’s 25 by 25 agenda which seeks to reduce food imports by 25 percent by the year 2025 as the island nation aims to establish a sustainable and self sufficient agricultural economy.

Major Advancements in St Kitts and Nevis' Agriculture Sector

Notably, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis is putting a major focus on the overall agriculture sector and is introducing several initiatives to uphold the farmers of the island nation and engage more youth in this sector.



Recently, the government collaborated with the globally recognised TABASCO brand and planted the first seedling of the tabasco pepper, marking a significant milestone in the island’s journey towards self reliance and economic resilience.



Through his initiative, Prime Minister of the island nation, Dr Terrance Drew said that St Kitts and Nevis can look forward to increased agricultural productivity along with the creation of new jobs as well as a strong economy which is capable of withstanding global economic pressures.



Minister Duggins noted that through this initiative, his team is cultivating the future of the sector as they put the first set of Tobasco seeds into the ground as part of this project. This collaboration, he said, will undoubtedly move the Federation forward in the right direction, as this pepper is the most widely distributed pepper sauce in the world.





Not only this, but earlier this month, the Agriculture Ministry also worked towards officially launching the new Layer Chicken Hatchery at the Bayford’s Livestock following which the Republic of China (Taiwan) sent 640 layer chicks to boost food security.



These chickens are projected to provide farmers with a steady supply of more than 20,000 day old chicks every year both for meat and egg production.



Duggins noted that the establishment of this chicken hatchery is a vital step toward boosting the local poultry industry and this will reduce dependence on imports and build a sustainable model for future growth.



Reportedly, St Kitts and Nevis embarked on a bold journey in 2022 to align with CARICOM’s 25 by 25 agenda. To achieve this milestone, the government is conducting regular discussions with the local farmers through which he gets to know major problems and finds solutions to them.



Another problem which became clear to the government after extensive consultations was land preparation. To tackle this issue, the Ministry of Agriculture successfully secured brand new land preparation equipment for the first time in seven years. With the procurement of these brand-new tractors and backhoe, the farmers are now truly set and ready for 2025.



Moreover, another significant project the JICA COASTFISH Project is promoting the engagement of women in fisheries sector in St Kitts and Nevis. The project hopes to empower more women in the region to become game changers in the fisheries sector.



As of now, there are several fisher ladies on the island nation and through this project, the authorities are covering stories of the older ladies in a bid to inspire the younger women to engage in this industry and be part of the change.



As the country is moving forward with such developments, it is being anticipated that they will achieve their target of 25 by 25 within the projected time frame.