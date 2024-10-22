St Kitts and Nevis Agriculture Dept announces special abattoir operations for busy holiday season

St Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Agriculture of St Kitts has announced special arrangements for Abattoir Operations during the upcoming busy period.



According to the information, these measures are being put in place to facilitate the increased demand and to ensure efficient operations.



While sharing the development through their official Facebook account, the officials said, “The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform all traders, livestock owners, as well as the general public regarding the special arrangements in place to make sure the proper and regular functioning of the abattoir during the busy period leading up to December 2024.”



Notably, an abattoir is a facility where animals are processed into meat for human consumption and because of the upcoming busy period in St Kitts and Nevis, it will be necessary to make special arrangements to ensure that every household can get the required food.



They further advised the owners of the livestock and persons dealing in this field to make use of the preceding weeks for slaughtering and processing their animals.



Furthermore, the officials highlighted that the Abattoir will operate as usual during these weeks to accommodate non traders and they encouraged early arrangements to avoid delays and inconvenience.



They noted that the facility will be accommodating a weekly maximum output of 110 small ruminants, 100 pigs along with 7 cows.



“Persons who want to utilise the Abattoir's services in the month of November as well as the first week of December, can indicate their desired date along with the number to the abattoir to secure their spot,” outlined the Department of Agriculture of St Kitts.



The Abattoir in St Kitts is guided by the standards of humane slaughter and lairage, as well as the processing volume and capacity of the abattoir, therefore, the stated numbers would not be exceeded under any circumstances.



The Agriculture Department also stated that they appreciate the cooperation of the general public in adhering to these arrangements, which are critical for maintaining an efficient and safe operation during this peak period.



“For further inquiries and in order to make prior arrangements, please contact the Department of Agriculture, Abattoir office directly or you can contact the St. Kitts Abattoir at 869-465-7938,” added the Department.



The St Kitts Abattoir is a significant part of the agriculture sector in the island as locals mostly rely on it for their food, especially during the holiday or festival season.



As the island nation will be celebrating the holiday season comprising of Christmas and New Year, they will look towards the Abattoir to provide them with fresh meat. Not only this, during the holiday season, the abattoir also offers discounts to the consumers in order to attract more customers and also to benefit the locals during that period.



Every year, during the Agri Christmas Night Market, there are special stalls of the Abattoir offering a number of things at reasonable prices including smoked chicken, smoked ham, rotisserie chicken, B-fast pork, sausage, spicy Italian pork sausage, diced pork, pork chops, whole and diced chicken and much more.



This allows the Kittitians and Nevisians to get their fresh meat and enjoy it with their family and friends while they are enjoying their holidays.