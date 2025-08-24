Jamaican traveler caught smuggling 18kg of cocaine in cheese cans at Toronto Area Border

The officers found suspicious items among the passenger’s belongings after he was detained upon arrival. Further examination led to the discovery of 18 kilograms of cocaine disguised in cans marked as cheese.

Jamaica: Canadian border officers have intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt involving cocaine hidden in cans of cheese. The incident took place in the Greater Toronto Area, where a traveler was arrested coming in from Jamaica.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), a traveler was detained for investigation upon arrival. During the process, the officers found suspicious items among the passenger’s belongings. Further examination led to the discovery of 18 kilograms of cocaine disguised in cans marked as cheese.

Authorities report that the seized cocaine has a value of over $2 million. The CBSA confirmed that the drugs were put in the cans very carefully in an attempt to go undetected. Moreover, CBSA shared that this seizure is proof of the very important role border forces play in keeping illegal drugs out of Canada.

Following the discovery, both the cocaine and the traveler were turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for further investigation. The RCMP will decide on charges and proceed with the case.

The CBC has not made public the identity of the traveler at this time. Also, no additional details about the ongoing investigation have been provided.

In addition, the law enforcement agencies at the Canadian border highlight drug smuggling through Canadian ports as a challenge for their agencies. In recent years, several reports have been made that drugs in the form of food products, luggage, and shipping containers are being imported and exported at higher rates.

The CBSA emphasized that they are still dedicated to the protection of Canada’s borders from illegal drugs and organized crime. They are working very closely with both foreign and domestic partners to put a stop to drug trafficking operations.

Netizens have been calling this move suspicious, stating, “All this new technology and drug sniffing dogs and they still attempting stuff like this. They are always be suspicious when attempting to bring in multiples of something. Strupes.”