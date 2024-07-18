Crime and Violence cases in Jamaica follows steady downfall in second quarter 2024

The downward trend in Crime and Violence in all the categories of major offenses have been reported during the second quarter of 2024 that is in the period of three months from April to June 2024.

The reduction in the count of offense committed itself says of the improvement the country is following. The report on this is provided by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It stated that overall , there has been a decrease of almost 12% in major crime cases since the start of 2024. And, in case of murders, the statistics have revealed the decrease by 14.5% as of July 15, 2024.

All such facts have been dictated by Dr Kevin Blake who is the Police Commissioner at JCF in the quarterly press conference which was held on Tuesday. He laid an emphasis on the details of the downward trend in the crime cases.

He mentioned, the shootings are down by almost 2%, the robberies by 15%, rapes by 32% and the break-ins by 6%. Going deep to the facts, the records stated that as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 14% in gun seizures was reported, taking 422 illegal firearms off the streets and communities.

He added that these were mainly pistols. As well, he added in the country, there are far more lawful and law-abiding people than the lawless and criminals.

During the address, the police commissioner as well appreciated the members of the constabulary for the efforts they have put in towards the betterment of the country in the wake of Hurricane Beryl’s passage.

He outlined that during the tough times as Hurricane Beryl through the hard hit devastated the state a lot. The men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were well present during the storm so the relief and assistance could be provided to the populace of the country.