Zambian Sprinter Rhoda Njobvu accuses Coach of exploitation in leaked sex tape scandal

The scandal has raised serious concerns about coach-athlete relationships and integrity within the athletics community.

Zambia: Rhoda Njobvu, famous Zambian sprinter has accused her coach and former partner for exploiting her and forcing her into recording a private sex tape that was leaked to the public. During an exclusive interview, Njobvu revealed that her coach asked for the video and at his insistence a female colleague was included in the act, allegedly seeking a threesome.

The scandal has brought into question the integrity of the athletics fraternity, as both the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) and World Athletics have been very much against the relationships between coaches and athletes to prevent exploitation.

The coach admitted that he was in a relationship with Njobvu and said that he pursued her because he felt that his wife wouldn't care for him in old age. Also, he said that she has a good heart and promised to hand over his life savings to her when he turns 70.

However, he denied leaking the explicit footage, suggesting that another athlete may have obtained the video when he left his phone with them. The accused athlete strongly denied the allegation.

Leaked messages show that the coach later attempted to contain the situation, which included him putting one of his cars at the disposal of a local fixer to trace the viral video’s footprint.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reported that Njobvu and Sergeant Katundu Lumwe, who is the other athlete in the video, were arrested and charged with producing pornographic material.

Also, Njobvu is additionally charged with the issue of circulating pornographic content. Both women, who are members of the Zambia National Service and Zambia Correctional Service respectively, were put on bond but remain suspended from national duty.

Njobvu has formally written to the athletics authorities, while two other athletes have since accused the coach of making sexual advances towards them. The coach has declined to give further comments. NSCZ and World Athletics have still not issued an official statement.