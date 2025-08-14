Murder or Accident? Newlywed killed in Guyana lorry collision amid ongoing feud

The incident occurred just days before the victim and the lorry driver were due in court on August 18, 2025, over a prior assault case.

Guyana: A young man, identified as 22-year-old Alex Persaud from Timehri Base Road, was tragically killed by a speeding lorry on Wednesday near Supply, East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

According to the reports, Persaud was standing on the parapet when the massive vehicle swerved and struck him which resulted in his death on the spot. The victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the scene.

The incident took place shortly before both the victim along with the lorry driver were scheduled to appear in court on August 18, 2025 concerning an earlier assault case which involved Persaud’s cousin. It is said that tensions had escalated between Persaud and the driver after an altercation which stemmed from the assault.

Relatives now suspect that the driver, who is a resident of Soedyke, Guyana, intentionally ran down Persaud. Following the collision, the driver allegedly fled the scene and parked the lorry in Sarah Johanna before going into hiding. Since then, police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Notably, the tragic incident comes less than a month after Persaud’s wedding with Selina Lumelino. The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences.

“R.I.P Alex Persauđ just a few weeks ago we celebrated you and Selina Lumelino wedding and today you're gone Life is so unpredictable. You guys were supposed to spend forever together,” wrote a user named Victoria Rajaram while another said, “it’s heartbreaking to see it taken away so soon. We are all shocked, saddened, and holding you in our prayers.”

With the incident now being suspected as an intentional killing, locals are calling out the police to catch the suspect as soon as possible and investigate the incident thoroughly to determine the exact circumstances which led to this fatal accident.