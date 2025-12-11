Trinidad Police Officer found dead months after mother’s mysterious death

Russell was dissatisfied with the investigation into his mother’s death, believing key aspects were overlooked.

Trinidad and Tobago: The body of a police officer Russell Bedasse was found hanging on Tuesday at Coromandel Village, Cedros, just three months after his mother’s demise. He was the son of 57-year-old Sheilawathie Lorna Bedasse, who was reported missing in September and later found dead at Clifton Hill Beach, Point Fortin.

The death of Russell Bedasse comes months after his mother's demise, who was also found hanged from a tree in Coromandel Village in September. Both the incidents have left the people of Coromandel Village in a state of shock.

Authorities stated that the officers were contacted on Tuesday December 9, by the people of Coromandel Village, Cedros, and reported that they had found the body of Bedasse. Upon reaching the scene, officers discovered Russell was hanging in his room following which they took him down.

Since then the investigators have started their investigation and during the investigation one of the relatives of Russell gave his statement to officials in which he stated “he was the police officer at the time of his mother’s case which made him really struggled at that time.”

Relatives also told the officials that “Bedasse was very affected by his mother’s death and claimed that his mother was murdered.”

His division friend also told the officials that Russell was very dissatisfied with the investigation into his mother’s case as he criticized the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. He believed that the critical aspects of the case were not properly pursued and that this belief weighed heavily on him.

Officers who once worked with him stated that, after the investigation into his mother's death, Russell left his job as a police officer as he was dissatisfied and distanced himself from everyone while continuing to mourn his mother.

The haunting similarities between both the mother and son has left the residents shocked and terrified. With that, residents are demanding quick investigation into both the cases.

Personnel reported the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is still ongoing.