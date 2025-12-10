Barbados and Dominica sign landmark tourism pact to drive multi-island travel 

The partnership formalized on October 1 at the Hilton Barbados Resort aims to boost both islands' tourism through joint marketing, shared itineraries and enhanced connectivity.

Caribbean: Two of the region’s most popular islands, Barbados and Dominica, have signed a landmark agreement to collaborate on tourism promotion. According to the officials, this move is meant to shift Caribbean travel from competition to cooperation.

The partnership which was formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding on October 1 at the Hilton Barbados Resort during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) calls for joint marketing campaigns, shared visitor itineraries, improved air and sea connectivity as well as coordinated efforts to boost both islands’ tourist appeal.

This MOU came into life on the suggestion of Graham Clarke, the Director Caribbean for the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc. He emphasised that the core mission is one where collaboration as well as cooperation beat competition.

The agreement calls for no longer fighting over the same limited pool of visitors but working together to grow the total pool, thus creating compelling multi-island itineraries which would further leverage each other’s strengths.

Under this agreement, Barbados, through its well-developed tourism infrastructure and established air connections will act as a gateway for travellers. On the other hand, Dominica offers a contrasting experience with its lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes and vibrant cultural festivals.

A central focus of this partnership is the upcoming carnival on Dominica, Mas Domnik 2026, which will run from January 10 to February 18. Tourism officials say the carnival will be a key draw for visitors looking to combine Barbados’ beach-and-resort lifestyle with Dominica’s natural beauty and cultural authenticity.

With this joint initiative, both islands hope not only to expand their reach among global travellers but also to lengthen visitor stays, create more jobs, and strengthen the Caribbean’s appeal as a multi-destination region rather than a collection of competing islands.

This effort signals a maturing regional perspective and one which sees the Caribbean Sea not as something which divides but which connects the blue highway.