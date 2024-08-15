Dominica's biggest village feast 'Fete Penville' returns from Aug 16-18

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, in collaboration with the Penville Feast Committee, is all set to host the most anticipated village feast in Dominica 'Fete Penville 2024' from August 16 to 18, 2024.



The event will feature three days of excitement with live performances by several musicians and DJs, making the visitors groove till late night.



The event will kick off on Friday with performances by DJ Melboom, DJ Realboss, and Ridge & Pudaz. It will continue with other performances from DJ MJ, Hot Spot Band, and TK International.



On the second day, DJ Flip, Selectah Urban, Unstoppable DJS, Shorty 767, Riddim Beast and Crew, Exstasy Band, and Signal Band will provide entertainment to the visitors, while on Sunday, Mass 10 am Exhibition, Cultural Explosion, DJ Crush, DJ Blazzer, DJ Remz, First Serenade Band and Riddim Knockaz will provide entertainment.



While inviting everyone to the event, the organizers said, "Get Ready for the most anticipated village feast in Dominica: Fête Penville 2024. The Penville playground will come alive from August 16-18."



They further urged the locals to join them for an unforgettable weekend of fun, great food, and festivities. "Don't miss out on this incredible community event! Spread the word, invite your friends, and let's make Fête Penville 2024 the best one yet," they further added.



Not only this, but Triple Kay International will be kicking off the festival with a blast on August 16. The organizers said that visitors must prepare themselves for a night of nonstop energy, electrifying beats, and unforgettable performances as the band takes the stage.



They further remarked, "From their chart-topping hits to their high-octane live shows, they're guaranteed to set the place on fire and keep you dancing all night long."



It was also noted that several sensational artists such as Pudaz will be performing live Fete Penville 2024 and these are the performances which the visitors don't want to miss as they set the stage perfectly for the upcoming World Creole Music Festival 2024, which is regarded as one the best musical festival in the Caribbean region.



Notably, the biggest, best and the most talked about village feast was on hold due to COVID 19 and is being hosted after several years now.

The complete lineup of performers for Fete Penville 2024 is as follows:

Friday, August 16: DJ Melboom, DJ Realboss, Ridge & Pudaz, DJ MJ, Hot Spot Band, Triple Kay International

Saturday, August 17: DJ Flip, Selectah Urban, Unstoppable DJs, Shorty 767, Riddim Beast and Crew, Extasy Band, Signal Band

Sunday, August 18: Mass 10 am Exhibition, Cultural Explosion, DJ Crush, DJ Blazzer, DJ Remz, Firest Serenade Band and Riddim Knockaz.

It was also announced by the organisers that the entry fee for each day will be $10 per person.