JLP and PNP clash on social issues in heated election debate ahead of Sept 3 polls

JLP and PNP clashed over key social issues like housing, healthcare, and education during a heated televised election debate, with both parties presenting their contrasting plans to the nation.

Jamaica: Social issues took center stage on the Saturday night debate, as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) squared off in a nationally televised election debate, clashing over children buses, housing, environmental issues, and healthcare plans of both parties.

Members representing the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP) were Matthew Samuda, Kamina Johnson Smith, Pearnel Charles Jr. who went against the People National Party’s (PNP) candidates consisting of Raymond Pryce, Damion Crawford, Sophia Fraser-Binns.

Transportation and Education

The debate began with the first question shot to the PNP by a journalist from IRIE FM questioning the PNP on how they would improve the rural school bus system since they have been highly critical of JLP’s method.

“The separation from students to adults and the organized contribution of carrying them to school is a wonderful concept. However, how the JLP intended to execute, I believe, is highly inefficient.” The question was quickly answered by PNP’s Damion Crawford who brought up how the JLP plan indicates an inefficient use of resources.

Crawford brought up statistics to back up his statements noting thatLP’s method is not effective nor efficient as it will result to not all children benefiting from the program as Jamaica has 440,000 children and the buses suggested by JLP will only be able to move only four to eight thousand students on each day leaving out a vast majority of children not benefitting from the program.

The answer by Crawford was met by a swift rebuttal from JLP’s Pearnel Charles Jr. who stated.

“We want to keep our children safer, and we are using the 1 billion dollar savings from the JUTC to buy 110 new buses at $1.4 million for our children.”

He further assured that the parents will be saving $180,000 annually per child and the children will be safer with greater attendance, which is best for the country.

Housing and Youth Opportunities

The debate went on with the second question being directed to team JLP questioning how the party will ensure that the young people have the security of owning a home one day, as they are usually outbid by the older Jamaicans who have much more to offer.

“The JLP has ensured that we focus on our youth” Pearnel Charles Jr. stated, while answering the question from the TVJ reporter . Pearnel went on to say that JLP has increased minimum wage, increased support for youth, there’s special allocation under the NHT, and while we increase loan limits and increase income bands, we’ve ensured that there is greater access to housing for the youth and all Jamaicans.

“Lets be clear how we have managed the economy is exactly why we now have enough money to increase housing solutions to 34,000 houses and 60,000 more houses to come.”

The JLP answer was met by a substantive rebuttal from PNP’s Raymond Pryce who began by stating “It's hard to rebut someone who doesn't seem to know what he was saying”. Pryce went on to refer to the PNP manifesto as having outlined several programs that will make it easier for the average Jamaican , young people in particular to own a home.

One of which is waving the requirements for them to pay the closing cost, the amount of $500,000 per person.

“PNP will further allow a rent to own program for those who don’t have a payslip, or work as barbers or tattoo artists to use their rent in a house built by the NHD, that rent will be converted to a mortgage and their credit rate will be based on their propensity to continue paying.”

Environment and Accountability

The following debate question was drawn from social media platforms, where the ‘Jamaican Environment Trust (JET) posed the question that stated.

“Industrial pollution incidents like the repeated reel cobbler fish kills, continue without meaningful consequences for polluters, what measures will your government put in place to guarantee stronger deterrents?”

PNP’s Sophia Fraser-Binns took the first swing at answering the question, she began her address by acknowledging that as a country, they have not been protecting the environment as it's supposed to be.

“The PNP is committed to protecting the environment. We will ensure that the body that is charged with protecting the environment does its work and so we will make NEPA independent and create an independent tribunal for NEPA.”

She went on by acknowledging that the environment impact assessment is something that the PNP is committed to ensuring that it is legislated.

“The PNP cannot talk about economic development and community development unless there’s the protection of the environment . We will do this by ensuring that communities are a part of the decision making process when it comes to environmental issues.”

PNP’s answer was swiftly met by a rebuttal from Mathew Samuda who accused PNP of never being serious about the environmental protection citing PNP’s last time at wicket where they proposed a cold plant to generate electricity in St. Elizabeth.

“They have never demonstrated environmental leadership but this government has, it is serious.”

Matthew proceeded to nail his point, by pointing out that beyond that the PNP has a leader who could not bring himself to vote for the plastic ban when the matter came to the senate.

The JLP government passed recent Amendments to the NRCA Act that allow body corporates to be charged $10 million at the judges discretion. JLP is serious about the environment, we have demonstrated so internationally. It is why we will continue to lead with new elements to the plastic ban, with Amendments of WLPA, with ascension to the star protocols and it is why we are recognised as an environmental leader globally.

Healthcare and Infrastructure

“Jamaica’s hospitals are overcrowded and under-resourced, can you explain how your party if elected to government will fix this without repeating the delays and bottlenecks of past administration?”

PNP began to answer by calling out the absence Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton, who has been the minister of health for 9 years. Accusing him of avoidance and hiding behind marketing strategies as he knew health will be one of the major topics in a social issues debate.

He highlighted the shortcomings that the hospitals face that further extend the sufferings of the Jamaican people.

“The PNP understands health, we are the ones that modernise hospitals under budget and in time, look at your nine years and speak to those.”

JLP’s team Kamina answered the question by first acknowledging that the JLP government has not been able to reach every community and every hospital in Jamaica. But she highlighted the work that JLP is undertaking the most ambitious and effective reconstruction and construction of hospital infrastructure in Jamaica in decades pointing out that

“The Western Child Hospital is under construction and near completion the rebuild of Cornwall is also almost completed, we’re making sure we focus also in primary healthcare, making sure that more health centres are renovated and brought closer to you. We are adding more healthcare centers, doctors, nurses, more equipment these are the things we are doing in addition to more operating theatres which are already programmed for next term”

Closing Arguments

“We are not just focused on increasing wages, but rather creating better conditions for growth, 33 quarters of growth and still giving support to the most vulnerable, this is the JLP way .”

The debate concluded with a closing pitch from Charles Jr. of the JLP noting that the party reduced murders by 43%, created 250,000 jobs, and delivered the largest increase in minimum wage in history

He highlighted the JLP way that they gave doctors, nurses, teachers, police and other members of the public sector the largest pay increase, despite COVID, Hurricane Beryl, drought and global uncertainty.

“Remember for 8 consecutive years we did this without any burden of new tax on you Jamaican. Reject the reckless PNP empty promises, choose performance, choose Jamaica, choose the JLP that delivers and is committed to doing even more for you. On September 3 remember to put X beside the bell.”

The PNP followed to deliver their closing argument by Pryce “On September 3, 2025 we all have the opportunity to put in office a government led by Mark Goulding that places the Jamaicans at the centre of our policies and programs.”

He went on to paint a picture of a Jamaica under the PNP that will have better healthcare facilities, better tools, conditions of work and better salaries with overtime benefits not taxed for the workers of the public sector such as teachers, police officers, doctors, etc.

In Jamaica whether you are a youth working as a nail technician, a barber, or a deal with the eyelash, or a tattoo artist. Your Jamaica becomes not only a land of your birth but a land where your dreams can be achieved within your lifetime.

“In Jamaica led by Mark Goulding, more affordable houses will be provided so parents can better care for and protect members of their families. September 3, is not just about a regular election, it is about curating a Jamaica that you at home can love and be a part of, vote PNP on September 3.”

Following the conclusion of the fiery debate between the two competitive parties, both parties took to social media to announce their victory over the debate leaving citizens to clash in the comments on who really won the debate based on the answers that they gave.

As the elections in Jamaica are nearing on September 3, 2025, the political parties are intensifying their debates and campaigns.