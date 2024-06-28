Weather Alert: Dominica experiences continuous rainfall and strong winds
The Meteorological Office in Dominica stated that the weather was partly cloudy to cloudy, with brief scattered showers falling across the island.
Friday, 28th June 2024
It was also said that the waves were flowing around 1.5 to 2.0 meters or 5.0 to 7.0 feet, making it necessary for the fishermen to stay indoors.
While there is no advisory active in Dominica at the present time, the Met Office will continue to monitor the weather systems as the rain continues till Thursday night.
The Met Office also stated that a high pressure system is anticipated to be the dominant feature across the area from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. This is expected to cause a relatively dry atmosphere.Also, low level clouds moving with the wind flow are forecasted to result in occasional cloudy skies along with some brief scattered showers.
“A gradual reduction in dust haze concentration can be expected from today. People with respiratory sensitivities are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications,” noted the Met Office.Also, people can expect moderate seas in open water with waves peaking nearly seven feet, making it less safe for people to go to the beaches at this time.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is presently monitoring the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, with some development of this wave forecasted in the coming days, especially late Sunday into Monday, while the interest in Dominica as well as the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor the progress of this system.
