Friday, 19th July 2024
Massive fire in Trinidad leaves 13 homeless

It is reported that around 11:30 am, a 28-year-old female was sleeping at her residence located along Boissierre Lane, Belmont when she was awoken and informed that her family's home next door was on fire.

Massive fire in Trinidad leaves 13 homeless (PC - Facebook)
Trinidad and Tobago: A massive fire on Monday, June 24, 2024, left thirteen individuals, including 9 children, homeless in Belmont, Trinidad. It is reported that around 11:30 am, a 28-year-old female was sleeping at her residence located along Boissierre Lane, Belmont when she was awoken and informed that her family's home next door was on fire.

She immediately went outside only to see that her uncles' and aunt's houses were on fire, following which she reported to the police officers, and the officers at the Belmont Police Station responded.

The scene was processed by officers of the Belmont fire Station, the Wrightson Road Headquarters as well as the Morvant fire station, led by FSO Leo Ramkissoon.

Although the officers tried to contain the blaze the fire had spread to three structures on the property. The officers managed to contain the fire after some time but all the structures were completely destroyed.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined but investigations are still going on. It is being said that the fire was so massive that it could be seen by people who were living even miles away. It left a lot of smoke which caused major pollution in then nearby areas.

The members of the house are left with nothing and are feeling distraught as they are now homeless and with a huge damage to face.

Meanwhile, the citizens have expressed their sincere sadness over the tragic incident which left so many people without a house. "Losing A House In A Fire Is Something Tragic, But At Least No Lives Were Lost. I Hope The Family Gets The Help They Need," wrote a user named Clifford Roopnarine, while another user expressed shock and said, "Fire again in Belmont, Lord, what is really happening? It is not easy to rebuild a home at this time."

