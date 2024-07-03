Jennifer Nero becomes first female vice president to be elected for SKNOC

The Olympic Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis (SKNOC) elected Mrs. Jennifer Nero as First Female Vice President, marks historic election.

The Olympic Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis (SKNOC) elected Mrs. Jennifer Nero as First Female Vice President. This marks a historic election as she is the first ever female vice president to be elected.

The newly elected female Vice President- Jennifer Nero has been a dedicated member of the SKNOC since 2014. Her service of decade is of great significance and states her commitment towards her work.

She currently serves as the Women in Sports Commission Chairperson, and became the sole nominee for the position of St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee’s Vice President. Her such nomination and election marks a significant milestone in the committee’s history.

This as well reflects the organization’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women in Sports Leadership. As being elected for the respective position, Mrs. Ndero expressed her gratitude to the member federations for their confidence in her abilities.

“I am committed to upholding the Olympic motto of ‘higher, faster, stronger, together,” she added.

Not only this, she as well stated that she will ensure and continue to push the excellence within the organization and St. Kitts and Nevis’ sports in general. As Mrs. Nero steps into the position of Vice President and leaves her position as Sports Commission Chairperson. The ministry has announced that the elections for such a position will take place on July 22, 2024.

Along with her, Mr. Dennid Freddie Knight as well got elected as the new President of St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC). Significantly, for the position, Mrs. Jennifer has been appointed, the SKNOC is extending the heartfelt congratulations to her for her continued contributions to the development and success of sports in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her dedication and commitment towards her work speaks for itself. Even it can be projected from her work that she will bring great change to the nation.