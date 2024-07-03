Dominican PM Skerrit vows to stand with Grenada after Hurricane Beryl devastation

This comes after Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou late Monday and brought major devastation to the mainland and sister islands.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, expressed his commitment and dedication to the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in this time of need.

This comes after Category 4 Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou late Monday and brought major devastation to the mainland and sister islands. While taking to Facebook, PM, Skerrit noted, “The Government and people of Dominica stand in solidarity with the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in this time of need.”

He further pledged his administration’s full support and assistance to the sisters and brothers in the islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “They are in our prayers,” noted Skerrit.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister is also visiting the Dominicans who have been affected by impacts of Hurricane Beryl. The Minister of Labour Miriam Blanchard shared glimpses of Dr. Skerrit meeting with the constituents through her Facebook account.

She expressed her happiness over the fact that she is a member of PM Skerrit’s delegation, which met with some of the Pottersville constituents who suffered damage from sea swells associated with Hurricane Beryl. [caption id="attachment_72757" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]PM Skerrit meets constituents of Pottersville (PC - Facebook)[/caption]

“It was heartwarming to see the resilience displayed and their dedication to assisting to clear the area. Shout out to the people of Pottersville for the unity they displayed in the face of adversity,” outlined Blanchard.

While Dominica was not directly on the path of Hurricane Beryl, it was affected by heavy rainfall and strong winds, along with heavy tides coming to the shores of the island from Monday morning till night.

On Tuesday, the Dominica Meteorological Office said that the weather conditions have settled on the island, but the haze will linger for a few more days, so those with respiratory issues take precautions.

The sea conditions were also reported to be moderate, with waves up to 8 feet but calming down gradually, but things pick back up on Wednesday with moderate to rough seas expected.

As of now, it is being forecasted that Hurricane Beryl is bearing down on Jamaica as a powerful Category 4 storm after causing widespread destruction in the Caribbean.