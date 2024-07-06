Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season

According to the information, the flight AC 1362 will be leaving Montreal for St Maarten at 10:15 am and will arrive at 3:55 pm while the return flight AC 1363 will be leaving St Maarten at 4 55 pm to arrive in Montreal around 8 55 pm.

Air Canada has announced a new service connecting Montreal and St Maarten and is doubling its existing twice weekly flight from Toronto Pearson. These services will begin from November 17, 2024. According to the information, the flight AC 1362 will be leaving Montreal for St Maarten at 10:15 am and will arrive at 3:55 pm while the return flight AC 1363 will be leaving St Maarten at 4 55 pm to arrive in Montreal around 8 55 pm.

Notably, this new flight will be using the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft having a seating capacity of 169 of which 16 seats are business class.

This expansion signals that Air Canada will operate five flights to the island nation: the new Montreal route on Sundays and the Toronto route, which has been expanded to four now will be in service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, according to Air Canada’s 2024-2025 winter schedule.

While announcing the development, the Minister of Tourism of St Maarten, Grisha Heyliger Marten, noted ‘This is good news for us.’ She welcomed it as a positive sign of what can be anticipated in terms of staying over passengers during the coming high season.

Despite the constraints related to the availability of aircraft, Air Canada’s performance evaluation will identify potential room for growth in this island nation.

The Minister further outlined that while the service is seasonal , her team will do all in her power to ensure that the flights remain at the same levels even after the conclusion of the winter season. This expansion in services will also allow visitors to visit the island nation during the peak winter season and will also boost the tourism sector of the small island nation of St Maarten.

Not only this, but the visitors can also choose to travel through Air Canada’s business class, giving them the pleasure of luxury before arriving for their stay on the beautiful island.