Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia

The exciting development was announced in St. Kitts during a collaborative marketing initiative between the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Sunrise Airways.

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia was excited to announce the beginning of a same day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia through Sunrise Airways. This new service is anticipated to enhance travel options as well as boost ties between both the Caribbean islands. The exciting development was announced in St. Kitts during a collaborative marketing initiative between the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Sunrise Airways. This initiative took place from June 27 to 30, 2024.

This joint effort included brand and destination promotion at the St. Kitts Music Festival along with extensive media campaigns as well as engagements with the diaspora community.

According to the information, this service will leave from Robert L Bradshaw International Airport to George F.L. Charles Airport between 8 and July 14. This service will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

From July 15 onwards, the service will run daily with just a 20-minute stop over in Antigua to ensure a seamless and efficient journey for the travelers.

While talking about the new connection, Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that he is excited about this new flight route which not only provides a convenient travel option for passengers but also opens up several new opportunities for economic and cultural exchanges between the islands. He further noted that the partnership with Sunrise Airways and the marketing initiatives in St Kitts highlight the commitment of the tourism authority’s commitment to fostering stronger regional connections and promoting Saint Lucia as a premier travel destination.

Ernest Hilaire noted that this service also enhanced the collaboration with primary regional institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the OECS Commission, strengthening the ties within the Eastern Caribbean.

This enhanced connectivity is further anticipated to boost tourism and facilitate easier access for both business and leisure travelers. This will also solidify the island’s position as a major destination in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the SLTA and Sunrise Airways are looking forward to welcoming passengers on this new route and sharing the unique and diverse experiences that the island has to offer.