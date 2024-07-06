Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia

The exciting development was announced in St. Kitts during a collaborative marketing initiative between the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Sunrise Airways.

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia (PC - Facebook)
Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia was excited to announce the beginning of a same day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia through Sunrise Airways. This new service is anticipated to enhance travel options as well as boost ties between both the Caribbean islands. The exciting development was announced in St. Kitts during a collaborative marketing initiative between the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Sunrise Airways. This initiative took place from June 27 to 30, 2024.

This joint effort included brand and destination promotion at the St. Kitts Music Festival along with extensive media campaigns as well as engagements with the diaspora community.

According to the information, this service will leave from Robert L Bradshaw International Airport to George F.L. Charles Airport between 8 and July 14. This service will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

From July 15 onwards, the service will run daily with just a 20-minute stop over in Antigua to ensure a seamless and efficient journey for the travelers.

While talking about the new connection, Minister of Tourism, Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that he is excited about this new flight route which not only provides a convenient travel option for passengers but also opens up several new opportunities for economic and cultural exchanges between the islands. He further noted that the partnership with Sunrise Airways and the marketing initiatives in St Kitts highlight the commitment of the tourism authority’s commitment to fostering stronger regional connections and promoting Saint Lucia as a premier travel destination.

Ernest Hilaire noted that this service also enhanced the collaboration with primary regional institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the OECS Commission, strengthening the ties within the Eastern Caribbean.

This enhanced connectivity is further anticipated to boost tourism and facilitate easier access for both business and leisure travelers. This will also solidify the island’s position as a major destination in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the SLTA and Sunrise Airways are looking forward to welcoming passengers on this new route and sharing the unique and diverse experiences that the island has to offer.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Antigua and Barbuda shines in World Travel Awards with multiple achievements, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda shines in World Travel Awards with multiple achieveme...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Red 1 watch Phase issued in Belize ahead of Hurricane Beryl, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Red 1 watch Phase issued in Belize ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago strives to eradicate child labour by 2025 (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago strives to eradicate child labour by 2025

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Antigua to grow economically by 5.8% this year: IMF, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua to grow economically by 5.8% this year: IMF

Saturday, 6th July 2024

West Indies disastrously defeated USA in ICC T20 match at Bridgetown, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

West Indies disastrously defeated USA in ICC T20 match at Bridgetown

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Belize: Price Gouging not tolerated as Hurricane Beryl approaches, says government (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Belize: Price Gouging not tolerated as Hurricane Beryl approaches, says g...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Houses destroyed in St Vincent and the Grenadines after Hurricane hits (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda sends critical support to hurricane-hit St Vincent an...

Saturday, 6th July 2024