West Indies disastrously defeated USA in ICC T20 match at Bridgetown

The match yesterday between USA and West Indies, scheduled at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados was quite tough and challenging for USA, resulting in a disappointment to the country and its fans.

West Indies constricted USA for a mere 128 in 19.5 overs and defeated USA by accomplishing the target in less than 11 overs. The opening batsman Andre Gous was among USA’s top scorer as he scored 29 runs over 16 balls which made it a one sided first innings.

The match started with a toss that got delayed due to rain, where west indies won and opted to ball first. Steven Taylor and Andre Gous were the opening batsman for USA and Taylor got defeated by Andre Russel on a score of ‘2’ leaving USA within a moment of shock.

Andre Russel was clearly playing his character and played very well by grabbing three wickets of USA into his hands. Followed by Roston, who showed great enthusiasm and performance too as he also grabbed three wickets into his hands.

On the other hand, whilst it was the turn for West Indies to bat, they started off very smoothly by dealing with boundaries in the very beginning. Although, Johnson Charles lost his wicket at a score of 15, the team was able to defeat the score within just 10.5 overs for just one wicket which was grabbed by Harmeet Singh.

Shai Hope garners attention by tremendously scoring 82 in just 39 balls, whereas Nicholas was able to score 27 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been in red hot form in the world cup 2024 and he had also joined the men in maroon as a key player yesterday.

The Windies clearly have established a strong background and definitely can’t manage to have any obstacle on their way to the third T20 World cup title. Even though the All-rounder Brandon King (replaced by Kyle Mayers) has been ruled out of this T20 world cup as he suffers from injury, the team is managing well to stay in line for the trophy.

On the other hand, USA have been wandering since their back-to-back wins against Canada and Pakistan. Moreover, they were close enough to defeat South Africa and India in the earlier matches which makes them still into the possibility of getting the T20 World Cup title for the first time.