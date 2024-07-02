Beryl intensifies to hazardous Category 5 Hurricane, Jamaica and Mexico on high alert

The weather experts are saying that the hurricane will be close to Jamaica on Wednesday and is expected to move into Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico late Thursday night or during early Friday morning.

Beryl has now upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane with 160 mph winds. It is said to move through the Caribbean over the next few days with slow

weaking

because of shear and dry air.

The Government of Jamaica has

put in place

a Hurricane Warning after Beryl became a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane.

A hurricane warning means that the following dangerous effects

are anticipated

to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less:

Dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water as well as exceptional high waves even though the winds are expected to be less than hurricane force

Strong winds of at least 119 km per hour or 74 mph

The hurricane is continuing to break records after making landfall on the sister island of Grenada , Carriacou on Monday, causing widespread damage.

After leaving this island battling

with

adverse impacts

including property damage as

much more, the hurricane is now moving towards Jamaica and poses a major threat of

life threatening

winds and storm surge later this week.

In addition

to this

, Beryl will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical storm during the weekend

and

from

there, it could continue into Mexico or

might

take a turn to the northwest or north in response to a weakness in the upper ridge to the north of the system.

weather expert also said that it is still too early to know

the

final destination

of Beryl

but everyone along the coasts of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico will need to watch this one carefully.

It

is to

be noted that Hurricane Beryl made

to

headlines on Sunday when it recorded the status of Category 4 with wind speeds exceeding 210 km per hour.