Beryl intensifies to hazardous Category 5 Hurricane, Jamaica and Mexico on high alert

The weather experts are saying that the hurricane will be close to Jamaica on Wednesday and is expected to move into Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico late Thursday night or during early Friday morning.

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Beryl has now upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane with 160 mph winds. It is said to move through the Caribbean over the next few days with slow weaking because of shear and dry air. The weather experts are saying that the hurricane will be close to Jamaica on Wednesday and is expected to move into Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico late Thursday night or during early Friday morning. The Government of Jamaica has put in place a Hurricane Warning after Beryl became a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. A hurricane warning means that the following dangerous effects are anticipated to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less:
  • Dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water as well as exceptional high waves even though the winds are expected to be less than hurricane force
  • Strong winds of at least 119 km per hour or 74 mph
The hurricane is continuing to break records after making landfall on the sister island of Grenada, Carriacou on Monday, causing widespread damage. After leaving this island battling with adverse impacts including property damage as much more, the hurricane is now moving towards Jamaica and poses a major threat of life threatening winds and storm surge later this week. In addition to this, Beryl will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical storm during the weekend and from there, it could continue into Mexico or might take a turn to the northwest or north in response to a weakness in the upper ridge to the north of the system. A weather expert also said that it is still too early to know the final destination of Beryl but everyone along the coasts of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico will need to watch this one carefully. It is to be noted that Hurricane Beryl made to headlines on Sunday when it recorded the status of Category 4 with wind speeds exceeding 210 km per hour.

