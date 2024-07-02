Beryl intensifies to hazardous Category 5 Hurricane, Jamaica and Mexico on high alert
The weather experts are saying that the hurricane will be close to Jamaica on Wednesday and is expected to move into Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico late Thursday night or during early Friday morning.
Tuesday, 2nd July 2024
Beryl has now upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane with 160 mph winds. It is said to move through the Caribbean over the next few days with slow weaking because of shear and dry air. The weather experts are saying that the hurricane will be close to Jamaica on Wednesday and is expected to move into Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico late Thursday night or during early Friday morning. The Government of Jamaica has put in place a Hurricane Warning after Beryl became a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. A hurricane warning means that the following dangerous effects are anticipated to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less:
- Dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water as well as exceptional high waves even though the winds are expected to be less than hurricane force
- Strong winds of at least 119 km per hour or 74 mph
