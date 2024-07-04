Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery Flights for St Vincent travelers

As conditions in several of Caribbean countries are getting better, Caribbean airlines have come up with recovery flights.

“Caribbean Airlines will operate relief flights for ticketed and confirmed passengers who were displaced due to regional flight cancellations during the period June 30 - July 3,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, the flights operations were shut in the Caribbean region. Now, with the conditions being better with each passing day, the Caribbean Airlines have resumed the services with relief flights.

The recovery flights for the travelers of St Vincent are to operate today, that is Thursday (July 4, 2024).

The schedule is as follows-

The flight no. BW 3436 from Trinidad (POS) to St Vincent (SVD) will take a departure from Trinidad at 8:00 am.

The flight no. BW 3437 between St Vincent (SVD) and Trinidad (POS) will depart from St Vincent at 10:00 am.

The flight no. BW 3236 from Barbados (BGI) to St Vincent (SVD) will depart at 10:30 am from Barbados.

The flight no. BW 3237 between St Vincent (SVD) and Barbados (BGI) will depart from St Vincent at 12 pm.

There are two other flights as well that are connected to New York. One of them will depart today only. However, the other one will depart on July 5. The details to this are as follows-

The flight no. BW 3552 connecting Trinidad (POS), St Vincent (SVD) and New York (JFK) will depart from Trinidad at 2:00 pm. Then, will depart from St Vincent at 4:35 pm to fly to New York

The other flight will connect New York (JFK), St Vincent (SVD) and Trinidad (POS). This will depart from New York on July 5 at 2:30 am. Then, it will take a departure from St Vincent at 8:30 am to fly towards Trinidad.

Such resumption soon with the time lead towards normal flight operations.