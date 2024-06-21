Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure is ideal to attain natural buttock volume, Guyana hospital offers treatment

Sheriff General Hospital of Guyana offers a cosmic procedure that is Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), aimed at enhancing shape and size of buttocks

Sheriff General Hospital of Guyana offers a cosmic procedure that is Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Considerably, a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) with fat transfer is a cosmic procedure aimed at enhancing the shape and size of the buttocks by transferring fat from other areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, or thighs, to the buttocks.

The procedure is very popular because it not only adds volume and improves the contour of the buttocks but also provides the opportunity to sculpt other areas through liposuction. It’s often chosen by individuals who desire a fuller, rounder, and more lifted appearance to their buttocks while achieving a slimmer silhouette in other areas.

The consultation is free of cost till June 30, 2024 at the Leonora Public Road at West Coast, Demerara at the Sheriff General Hospital

Brazilian Butt Lifting

Brazilian Butt Lifts provide long-term results, adding natural volume into the backside for years after the treatment. Once the fat cells have been injected into the buttocks, the cells will begin to establish their own blood supply and create a new home.

Significantly, Brazilian Butt Lifting is an ideal procedure for those who want to attain the results in a very natural way. This is the reason, this procedure achieves enhancement without the usage of implants of foreign materials .

Under this, an excessive fat that is harvested from donor sites on the body is used to increase volume and create a fuller, shapelier buttock. Fat transfer is the simple and natural alternative to the use of synthetic materials that are fillers and implants.

Moreover, the quality of the fat harvested from a donor site will have a major impact on the final results of any procedure where the fat is used for augmentation. Significantly, augmentation refers to the action or process of making something greater in size.

When it comes to one’s thoughts on whether to opt for such a procedure or not, one of the most common questions arises is whether it is right or not? So, the clear answer always remains as those who have a flat buttock, sagging cheeks and asymmetry will experience dramatic improvements from this procedure.

And, in other cases, where the individuals just have significant amounts of weight, they may suffer from dropping skin and a loss in volume of the backside.