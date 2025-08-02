Belize: Two killed, one injured in suspected hit and run near Yo Creek

Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit and run, but the exact circumstances are yet to be confirmed.

Belize: In a shocking incident of hit and run, two young men have lost their lives while a third is left seriously injured. According to the information, the fatal traffic accident took place near the entrance of Yo Creek Village along with main road leading from Orange Walk Town, Belize late Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash may have been a hit and run while police have not yet confirmed that version of events. Investigators are currently working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this collision.

Reports indicated that the victims at the time of the incident were riding on two separate motorcycles when the fatal incident took place. It is not yet clear how or with which vehicle the collision took place, but the officials are conducting investigations to determine the same.

Reportedly, the injured individual was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital for emergency treatment and his condition is presently unknown.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals taking to Facebook and urging the police to immediately look for the suspects involved in this tragic incident.

“Why people are just cruel to each other. Hope for justice, condolences to the families. I ask God to take judgement into his hands for its against the law of his,” said a user named Capostrano Sho while another said, “Government of Belize have to eliminate all motorcycles for a good while. Have to find a solution to avoid more fatal accident.”

The road accidents in Belize has become a matter of concern as the crisis spans highways, rural roads and urban streets. Last year also, the country recorded a major surge with December being the month which recorded the most incidents.

The Government officials along with police department is urging the motorists to be safe while on road and wear helmets to ensure their safety and avoid such fatal accidents which could lead to multiple untimely deaths.