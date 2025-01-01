Wednesday, 1st January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: Body of Missing 20-year-old Joshua Hall found, police under scrutiny

Authorities discovered the body of 20-year-old Joshua Hall on Sunday in Corozal, Belize, after he was reported missing on December 23.

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Belize: The dead body of missing 20-year-old Joshua Hall was discovered Sunday morning in the Dominguez Layout area of Corozal in Belize. He was reported missing on December 23 after he failed to return home from his routine sign-in at the police station. 

People along with Hall’s family are suspecting the police’s role in his sudden disappearance, leading to tragic death. Following this, the Senior Superintendent Chris Noble addressed the rumours and stated that they are looking into this angle, and investigations are ongoing in the matter.  

The family of Joshua Hall who was a resident of San Antonio Village stated that he went to the Corozal Police Station shortly before 9 am on the day he went missing.  He used to visit the police station for his routine sign-in required for his bail conditions for a robbery charge he received a month earlier. 

Dead Body Discovered with Gunshot Wounds 

After a week of relentless searching, Hall’s lifeless body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.  

As per Joshua Hall’s family, he had been faithfully following this routine until the day he vanished with no security footage or witness statements to confirm that Hall left the police station. 

Police Claims of Leads on the Killer 

Soon after the discovery, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that the police have leads on the killer.  

He said, “Apparently, there were these friends or used to be friends who were after him and wanted him dead and his body was found not too far from the home of one of those same individuals and that person is in custody as we believe that he may have been the one responsible.” 

Hall was released in November on bail for a robbery charge with the condition that he sign at the police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.  

Upon receiving the information, police visited the Dominguez Layout Area in Corozal where they saw the lifeless body of a male person with gunshot injuries.  

With this, the Commissioner said that the investigations into the incident are continuing, and they will soon have the killer charged. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

PM Harris sends another member of the Police High Command on further lea...

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Julie Reifer-Jones.
Uncategorised

New CEO announced for ‘challenging’ LIAT assignment

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Uncategorised

Antigua PM Browne questions EU blacklisting of Caribbean countries

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Caribbean Airlines get "four star" rating from its passengers
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines get "four star" rating from its passengers

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Jamaica: Teen accused of raping, murdering 9 year old deny killing, says he watched another man kill her
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Teen accused of raping, murdering 9 year old deny killing, says...

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Cuba's Castro resigns, new President to be named soon
Uncategorised

Cuba's Castro resigns, new President to be named soon

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

Breaking traditions: daughters perform final rites of Trinidad and Tobago's Ex-PM Basdeo Panday (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Breaking traditions: Daughters perform final rites of Trinidad's Ex-PM Ba...

Wednesday, 1st January 2025

69 years old woman from Belize goes missing, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

69 years old woman from Belize goes missing

Wednesday, 1st January 2025