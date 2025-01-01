Belize: Body of Missing 20-year-old Joshua Hall found, police under scrutiny

Authorities discovered the body of 20-year-old Joshua Hall on Sunday in Corozal, Belize, after he was reported missing on December 23.

Belize: The dead body of missing 20-year-old Joshua Hall was discovered Sunday morning in the Dominguez Layout area of Corozal in Belize. He was reported missing on December 23 after he failed to return home from his routine sign-in at the police station.

People along with Hall’s family are suspecting the police’s role in his sudden disappearance, leading to tragic death. Following this, the Senior Superintendent Chris Noble addressed the rumours and stated that they are looking into this angle, and investigations are ongoing in the matter.

The family of Joshua Hall who was a resident of San Antonio Village stated that he went to the Corozal Police Station shortly before 9 am on the day he went missing. He used to visit the police station for his routine sign-in required for his bail conditions for a robbery charge he received a month earlier.

Dead Body Discovered with Gunshot Wounds

After a week of relentless searching, Hall’s lifeless body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

As per Joshua Hall’s family, he had been faithfully following this routine until the day he vanished with no security footage or witness statements to confirm that Hall left the police station.

Police Claims of Leads on the Killer

Soon after the discovery, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that the police have leads on the killer.

He said, “Apparently, there were these friends or used to be friends who were after him and wanted him dead and his body was found not too far from the home of one of those same individuals and that person is in custody as we believe that he may have been the one responsible.”

Hall was released in November on bail for a robbery charge with the condition that he sign at the police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Upon receiving the information, police visited the Dominguez Layout Area in Corozal where they saw the lifeless body of a male person with gunshot injuries.

With this, the Commissioner said that the investigations into the incident are continuing, and they will soon have the killer charged.