Trinidad: 20-year-old female hospitalised after shocking daylight acid attack

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20 year old woman is currently in hospital after she was doused with acid in a shocking daylight attack which took place outside Scotiabank, Rio Clara, Trinidad on the afternoon of Monday.

It is reported that around 3 55 pm, the victim was standing in the area when a man of African descent having dark coloured complexion and was wearing a green CEPEP top approached her while he was holding an object.

The man then allegedly threw a liquid onto her face which caused a sensation to her eyes, face and lips. The woman than ran and was assisted by a passer by to the Rio Clara Health Facility from where she was later transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further treatment.

The attack was witnessed by several people who were moving around in the town centre at around 3 55 pm. The woman has been identified as a resident of Agostini Village, Ecclesville and she began screaming and running when the attack happened.

The incident was then reported to the police officials with Ag Sgt Denoon, Ag Sgt Neaves, Ag Cpl Billy, PC Parris, and PC Goordeen responding and initiating investigation into the incident. They also recovered a bottle of muriatic acid near the scene.

The police further reviewed the CCTV footage which provided them with critical information on the suspect who is on the run right now.

The scene was then revisited and photographed by CSI PC Humphrey and investigations into the acid attack incident are ongoing.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with several people flooding the comment section on Facebook condemning the acid attack. “This is so brutal the police need to fine the evil person and deal with him and the police station is right their l wish her a speedy recovery,” said a user named Kaloutie while another said, “This kind of crime getting to common now. And whoever did this should get lifetime prison sentence.”