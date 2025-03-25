Trinidad: Police arrest two women after brutal acid attack on hairdresser Jessie James

The attack occurred on February 26 when Niasha Worell allegedly assaulted Jessie James after luring her to her residence in Belmont under the pretense of a hair appointment.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested two female suspects in connection with an acid attack on hairdresser Jessie James. The arrests were made on Monday, March 24, 2025, just days after the victim spoke about her horrible encounter.

The attack took place last month on February 26 when Niasha Worell, also known as Natifa, allegedly assaulted the victim after luring her in the name of a hair appointment at her residence in Belmont, Trinidad.

Women attacked over accusation of being with suspects’ boyfriend

Worell reportedly accused James of having a relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby who is a barber on Henry Street, Port of Spain and without listening to her side of story, she threw acid of Jessie’s face. It is reported that another female accomplice was also involved in the incident who is a minor.

After carrying out the attack, the suspects ran away from the scene and the neighbours rushed to Jessie’s assistance upon hearing her screams and took her to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

Following the acid attack, James was hospitalized and later released on March 5, 2025, however, police failed to make any arrests for almost a month, and they did so only after the victim spoke about the incident publicly and slammed the officials for not taking any appropriate action.

Victim in Shock: “I Never Expected My Friend to Betray Me Like This”

"The accused was my friend, I never expected her to do that," said the victim of the acid attack and added that she will never be able to forgive her as the incident could have resulted in her death or permanent vision loss.

The victim further said that she felt depressed and feels like her life had come to a halt and she had to withdraw from a class she was enrolled in because of lack of confidence over facing everyone around her.

After the incident made rounds on social media, the police officials conducted thorough investigations and took both suspects into custody and said that charges are soon expected to follow against the duo.