Trinidad: Man accused of murdering his mother falls in coma after attempting suicide in prison cell

Trinidad and Tobago: A man accused of murder of his mother is in a coma after he was reportedly found with a wound to the neck in his prison cell on Wednesday.

According to the reports, around 1:50 pm officers from Maximum Security Prison were alerted that a prisoner, 32-year-old Adrian Koat, who is a resident of Cleghorn Village, Princes Town, Trinidad was bleeding from a wound to his neck inside the bathroom of his cell.

The victim is reported to share the cell with two inmates, and they immediately informed the police about the same. He was then rushed to the infirmary and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex where he was treated and then placed in a medically induced coma which the attending physician stated he would remain in for around four days.

At present, he had been admitted at the ICU and is being treated for the severe injuries. Police reported that the initial investigations into the incident revealed that Koat went to have a bath following which the inmates checked on him after they discovered the bath to be unusually lengthy. They discovered him lying on the floor of the bathroom bleeding from his neck.

The cellmates informed the police that Koat allegedly attempted to commit suicide in the bathroom of his cell on Wednesday. So far, the police have classified the incident as a wounding.

Officers have also revealed that the victim allegedly used a surgical blade to inflict the wound to the neck of the victim. The investigations into the incident are continuing.

Notably, Koat of Cleghorn Village, was charged with the alleged murder of his mother Mala Boodram at the age of 57 at their residence on Monday, August 12, 2024. Boodram was reportedly beaten to death, an autopsy revealed later.