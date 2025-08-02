Jamaica: 23-year-old transgender influencer Trish Doll found dead in suspected suicide

Trish Doll was a beloved TikTok personality known for her comedy, beauty content, and vibrant spirit, which resonated with thousands of fans across the platform.

Jamaica: A renowned TikTok influencer of Jamaica Kevon Hamilton was found dead on Thursday night at a residence on Sixth Street, St Andrew in Jamaica. According to the information, the 23-year-old transgender was popularly known as ‘Trish Doll’ online and police suspect that she committed suicide.

Trish Doll was a beloved TikTok personality known for her comedy, beauty content and vibrant spirit. She had a massive following of 10.1k followers and was posting regularly online.

It is reported that around 10 pm on August 1, police officials from the St Andrew South Police Division were called to a residence located on Sixth Street. Upon arrival, they found the dead body of 23-year-old Kevon Hamilton hanging from the ceiling while a curtain was tied around her neck.

It is not yet clear what led the influencer to commit suicide and as of now police said that her dead body is lying at the mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination.

Notably, the influencer was live on TikTok on July 30, 2025, along with two other Jamaican influencers Jayden and Shay. During the live, she allegedly talked about her man saying, “Before people even knew me. It was always me and my man together. People used to see us together, but nobody really knew much.”

She was allegedly talking about her transforming into a trans adding, “Then everything that happened to me also affected him. He ended up getting beaten, couldn’t go back home, and so on. So it wouldn’t have been fair for me to just run off and leave him, you understand? That’s why he stays around me.”

“I can’t go outside, I can’t really go anywhere. And then someone who is close to Jason YG helped us out. When we were staying at someone’s house in Kingston, he was the one working and providing food and everything. Later, we moved to the countryside, and he even left his job to come with us. Things just got complicated because of the situation we’re in, t’s very sticky right now,” she added.

Following her death, locals assumed that Trish Doll in her last live was referring to her not being treated well after she became a transgender which is why she allegedly committed suicide.

As the investigation into the incident continues, police are questioning everyone who were in close contact with the Jamaica influencer.