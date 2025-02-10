Guyana: 13-year-old suicide victim’s tomb desecrated, body abused post-burial

The victim was a student of Bladen Hall Secondary School and a resident of Lot 7 Track A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara in Guyana.

Guyana: In a horrific incident, the dead body of a 13-year-old Millie Miguel was sexually assaulted after her tomb was broken into on Friday evening in Guyana. According to the reports, the girl was laid to rest on Friday morning after she committed suicide on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The trauma for the relative of the victim is not ending as they argue that even death could not save the young girl from this horrific assault.

The relatives reported that another tomb is currently being constructed next to the tomb Millie was laid to rest in and when individuals arrived Saturday morning to start working on it, they were shocked to witness the horrific scene.

The eyewitnesses reported that the tomb was broken into, coffin was opened, and heinous acts were apparently committed on the body of the child. They also found her dress pushed to her upper body and the body also had several marks which were not earlier there.

The family reported the incident to the police, and they have launched an investigation into the same.

While her death was also an utter shock for the family as there was no suicide note found, now this brutal incident on her dead body has made the incident worse and more difficult for the family to come in terms with the child’s tragic death.

Meanwhile, the teachers and students at the Bladen Hall Secondary School in Guyana are calling on the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Police Force to investigate the matter questioning that, “Why her death was not made open to the public?”

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals taking to Facebook to express their utter disgust with the horrific incident.

“Gosh, that child endured trauma at the hands of her abusers while she was alive. Now in death too? What has humanity gone to? Poor soul,” said a user named Geerana Bownauth.

Another user blamed the mother saying, “They need to investigate the family for this as the story unfolds as many people saying the mother is covering up stories about abuse, the police needs to get her in custody!”