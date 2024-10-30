Mehul Choksi’s billion-dollar scam in India and escape from Antigua and Barbuda revealed in viral video

The video clearly shows how Choksi made a masterplan to show himself innocent in the eyes of the law by making everyone believe that he was allegedly kidnapped.

Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi is once again making to headlines after a recent video showing his comprehensive plan to escape his extradition to India from Antigua and Barbuda is going viral on social media.

The video clearly shows how Choksi made a masterplan to show himself innocent in the eyes of the law by making everyone believe that he was allegedly kidnapped.

According to the information, the video went viral on social media just week after Choksi was seen freely roaming the streets of Belgium. The video explained his infamous ‘Gone Missing Agenda’ back in May 2021.

The animated video was around 20 minutes long and explored the beginning to the end of his entire plotting. It thoroughly explained everything which was supported by the information available in the public domain. It showcased how Choksi used a tourist as a bait to portray that he went missing instead of being absconded.

The video began with how Mehul Choksi unfolded a whopping USD 2 billion scam in India’s Punjab National Bank with the help of his nephew Nirav Modi, following which both of them escaped to Antigua and Barbuda and London respectively.

Masterplan by Mehul Choksi as explained in the viral video

The video, which is making rounds on social media, explains how Mehul Choksi began the plotting by contacting two Jamaican transporters named Paul Stephane Emmanuel and Leonard Anthony Cole.

It is shown that he hired these two individuals to transport him to Cuba – a country which has no extradition treaty with India where he would fake his kidnapping. This is why Choksi asked them to hire a boat and take him to Cuba.

The video further disclosed that how the Indian businessman Choksi lured an innocent tourist in Antigua into his plan, making her suspect while she was actually a victim.

He portrayed himself as Raj in front of her and also gifted her a diamond necklace in order to retrieve her details along with her travel plans. He also asked her to rent a villa with a jetty attached to it, saying that he would her on the ferry in Antigua’s Jolly Harbour.

While Choksi was scheduled to depart Antigua for Cuba on May 24, 2021, but as soon as got to know that the tourist has preponed her visit for May 23, 2021, he also did the same.

He called the Jamaican transporters and asked them to change the date of leaving to May 23. When the tourist left from the rented villa, Choksi saw her keeping the key under the doormat and he used to same to hid himself inside the villa and also asked the driver to park his car in front of her the following day, in order to confuse the police authorities.

According to the video, Mehul Choksi got injured by slipping from the stairs inside the rented villa and left for Cuba in the morning with a bruise near his eyes as well as a cut on his finger. Upon boarding the boat, the Jamaican transporters asked him about the injuries to which he did not gave any specific answer.

Notably, when they were four hours into their journey to Cuba, Choksi received a suspicious call on his satellite phone which cautioned him about danger to Cuba which led to him change his route to Dominica.

Soon after reaching Dominica, he was arrested by the Dominican police who then identified him as an Indian fugitive and took him into their custody.

The video further tells that Mehul Choksi alongside his brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi bribed the police authorities in Antigua and Barbuda to exaggerate his kidnapping plot and also manipulate the evidence.

Not only this, but his brother also bribed several prominent figures in the Caribbean including Antiguan APC Adonis Henry and the opposition leader in Dominica – Lennox Linton in order to escape extradition to India.

In addition to this, the video revealed the while the Jolly Harbour is a gated community protected a number of CCTV cameras, but no footage showcased that Mehul Choksi was forcefully removed, which again counters his kidnapping claims.

He also hired professional lawyers and used them to spread the narrative of him being kidnapped to escape legal proceedings in India. The video reveals how Choksi planned all the details of his kidnapping narrative and scammed the authorities in India and Antigua and Barbuda.