Antiguan Ge’Eve Phillip makes history as youngest female to win Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch 2025

The competition featured performers from Antigua and Barbuda, St Maarten, the US and British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and host nation Anguilla.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a landmark win, 19-year-old Ge’Eve Phillip has become the first youngest calypsonian female to secure the winning title at the 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch Competition.

The 19-year-old also known as the youngest female calypsonian to ever win the prestigious award secured her position after giving an acclaimed performance of “One Man” and “Daughter Come,” on August 9th, at the Landsome Bowl in Anguilla.

The competition took place on Saturday and it brought together performers from across Antigua and Barbuda, St Maarten, US and British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat as well as the host nation Anguilla.

Queen Roxxy of Anguilla bagged the first runner up spot during the event while Drewzy of St Kitts secured the second runner up position.

Ge’Eve expressed her excitement over her recent achievement noting it's not just because she is a female of a young age but that she got the opportunity to represent female calypsonians or musicians that are usually overlooked.

She further noted that the win isn’t just hers but a statement that females also belong, can lead and dominate any and every stage anywhere in the world. Not only this, but she also got praised from several leaders and organisations of Antigua and Barbuda who expressed their pride in her.

Creative Industries Minister Daryll Matthew lauded her achievement and called it a monumental victory for Antigua and Barbuda. He further said that her incredible talent as well as hard work have once again proven that the island nation is a cultural force in the Caribbean region.

He noted that Ge’Eve had not only captured the hearts, the minds and the imagination of Antigua and Barbuda but certainly the entire musical scene in the Leeward Islands.

Chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul praised Ge’Eve on her victory after she delivered an exceptional performance and expressed her joy to see youth excelling on such a significant platform.

Saying her winning is proof of her dedication, talent and commitment proving that success has no gender or age limit.

Notably, Ge’Eve started her singing career at the age of seven in 2013 as she participated in Antigua’s Junior Calypso competitions, where she bagged 11 junior titles. At 16 Ge’Eve made her first appearance at the senior Calypso Monarch with “Small but Meh Tallawah,” which earned her the position of 1st runner up at the 2022 competition.

Fast forward to 2025, Ge’Eve commanded the stage at Antigua’s Calypso Monarch competition before moving on to represent her country in Anguilla on the Leeward Islands stage where she was crowned as the winner of Calypso Monarch of 2025.