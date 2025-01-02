Sugar Mas 53: Thousands comes on streets to celebrate Grand Carnival Parade

Sugar Mas is the annual carnival celebration in St Kitts and Nevis and it comprises of several events and activities from pageants to grand parades

The Grand Carnival Parade for Sugar Mas 53 brought the streets of St Kitts to life, with thousands of people dancing, dressed in vibrant clothes. The annual celebrations showcase the rich heritage and cultural spirit of the Federation on the first day of New Year.

It was a double celebration for the tourists, as they not only welcomed New Year in style but also became part of this highly anticipated annual carnival which is known for being the best one in the Caribbean region.

Sugar Mas 53: Dazzling Costumes & Energetic Music

The parade featured a huge excitement including dazzling costumes, energetic music and traditional folklore. Revellers were adorned in vibrant and bejewelled outfits which reflected the rich heritage of the island while the infectious rhythms of Soca and calypso filled the air and forced everyone to dance.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of a of performances by masquerades and moko jumbies which added a special touch of tradition to the festivities.

Throughout the parade, the energy was unmatched, the vibes were electric, and the streets of St Kitts came alive with pure Carnival madness, allowing the massive crowd to groove and enjoy the exciting beats being played by different bands.

Parade Continues for 2nd Day

The excitement will continue on Thursday with the second day of the parade, marking the end of what is being expected as a highly successful carnival season.

Several bands took to the centre to showcase their exceptional skills in different categories. Under Sugar Mas Royalty, Frand Marshall, Folklore Troupes, National Carnival Winners and Majorettes performed while under Pretty Mas Bands, Di Warriors, Ultra Carnival, Luxe Carnival, Zus Carnival and Novali Mas performed and Sagga Swagga Clown Troupe competed against Small Axe Band under Mas Clown Invasion.

There was also a Bull Section in which the Ultra Ladies brought the heat with their Mansion Bull performance during the first day of the Sugar Mas 53 Carnival Parade. Their energy, creativity and flair were unmatched and their performance captivated the crowd with every move.

The result of these parades will be revealed tomorrow during the culmination of Sugar Mas 53 and winners of each segment will be announced and awarded.

Sugar Mas

St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival aka Sugar Mas is an electrifying celebration of the rich Caribbean culture, music and heritage.

The carnival offers an unforgettable experience filled with the spirit of creativity, unity and revelry and features everything exciting from the lively Boxing Day J’ouvert to the dazzling Grand Carnival Parade.

It is a time when the island comes alive with the rhythms of Calypso, Soca and Steel Pan music which creates memories that last a lifetime.