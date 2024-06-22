First ever Bike Fest launched in Dominica, to fun fill country in July

The first ever Dominica Bike Festival is going to be held in the country next month from July 19 to 21, 2024, has been officially launched.

The adventure packed weekend of stunt showcases, exhibitions and more culminating with the Grand Bike Day Island Tour will be super fun. The events scheduled for the entire weekend is as follows-

Welcome Party at La Promenade

After Party at The Factory at 4pm

Wheel’n & Wild’n Bike Show at Canefield Airport at 10 am

Dominica Bike Day Island Tour at 9am

Considerably, the meeting point for the Dominica Bike Day Island Tour has been mentioned as Roseau Cruise Ship Berth . Such a day is going to be held in the country for the first time and will offer great adventure.

This festival is about showcasing talent, increasing visitor arrivals. It as well is about building a responsible community who understand that safety is paramount. The lined up three day event is to spread the excitement around.

All such insights came into light from the official launch ceremony of Bike Fest 2024 which was held on June 20. And, the quote given to the fest is “Helmet on, right on, Safety is a must.”

Several of the official representatives of the country highlighted the positive aspects it will bring to the country. It has been outlined that biking is a healthy sport. It will project the multiple benefits that the country will get from it.