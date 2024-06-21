25 by 25 agenda’s progress advances towards St. Kitts and Nevis’ Food Mecca status

St. Kitts and Nevis is on its path of becoming Food Mecca of the Leeward Islands, 25 by 25 initiative is contributing greatly towards it.

The 25 by 25 agenda in St. Kitts and Nevis is following the significant growth. Iteana Pemberton who is a crop farmer, has been farming for more than forty years has shared the update on project’s progress.

The farmer significantly outlined that since receiving the assistance in the form of solar fencing wire and ground cover from the Department of Agriculture, her farm has seen major progress.

The Ministry of Agriculture , Fisheries & Marine Resources shared some of the glimpses as well from Iteana Pemberton’s farm.

The initiative is doing great for boosting the local economy of the country.

This agenda with its vision of enhancing food security, promoting sustainability, and boosting the local economy is focusing on impacting each and every aspect of the food supply chain. This food supply chain may include everything in whole from meats, and crops in agriculture to aquaculture and fisheries.

Prime objective under this agenda is to reduce the food import bills by 25% by the year 2025. The reports even have stated that the annual $140-million food import bill reduced by 25% would lead towards an overall reduction of $35 million.

St. Kitts and Nevis is making significant strides in transforming local food production and reducing the reliance on imported goods. This is being done by fostering a robust and resilient agriculture sector.

The success in the 25 by 25 initiative would take the country to even more heights, bringing it recognition as the Food Mecca of the Leeward Islands. It has been projected that the agenda will cut the import bills by nearly 20 million dollars.

With this, the country surely would become self-sufficient not in just a production for specific food item but also in food security and food production.