Jamaica on High Alert: 2-year-old mysteriously disappears from yard during bath

The Police Officials in Jamaica have issued a high alert for a two-year-old boy Roshaun English who has been missing since Wednesday, June 26, 2024. He is a resident of Red Ground in Old Harbour, St Catherine. According to the reports from the Old Harbour Police Officials , the parents notified them that around 5 pm, the baby boy was being given a bath in his yard by his mother.

After a few minutes, she went inside the house to fetch some items, and upon her return, she didn’t find his son in the yard, and all her efforts to find him failed.

She checked all the surroundings and neighbours residences but Roshaun was not there and no one even had any idea about his whereabouts.

It is to be noted that the baby is of a dark complexion , slim build, and is around 2 feet 10 inches tall. The residents of the community and the police have since searched the wider community but are not able to determine where the child went or who took him.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force are urging the citizens and residents that if anyone has any information about the child or if they see him anywhere to immediately contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-203-3659 or to report there nearest police station.

A massive search has already been launched to find the child who disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, the citizens and residents of Jamaica are also actively participating in finding the boy, with several of them taking to Facebook to give their own claims about the missing incident.