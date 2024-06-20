Friday, 19th July 2024
Saint Lucia: Dr. Hilaire vows smoother journeys for Belle Vue residents with major road upgrades

While sharing glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook account, Dr Hilaire said, “One of the numerous communities within my district is receiving much-needed infrastructure upgrades.”

Thursday, 20th June 2024

Saint Lucia: Dr. Hilaire vows smoother journeys for Belle Vue residents with major road upgrades (PC - Facebook)
Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire had a tour of the road network in Belle Vue, Goodlands to have a first-hand look of the ongoing infrastructure upgrades there. He said that soon the residents will be able to walk and drive comfortable to and from their homes. While sharing glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook account, Dr Hilaire said, “One of the numerous communities within my district is receiving much-needed infrastructure upgrades.” “The road network in Belle Vue, Goodlands, has been impassable for motor vehicle owners in the area for a long time. Residents will soon be able to walk and drive comfortably to and from their homes,” he further noted.

Dr. Hilaire said that as the country approached the completion of another crucial community project, the residents of Belle Vue in Goodlands were already expressing their relief and excitement.

While sharing details about the community project, he added that it included road restoration, drain creation, and step repair. Over 100 households in this area will benefit from the completion of this long overdue project. This project is one of many being undertaken in the Castries South Constituency.

A social media influencer of Saint Lucia, Sohria Alexander, also accompanied Hilaire during the visit and outlined, “Keep on working, Member of Parliament for Castries South, Hon Dr Ernest Hilaire! When you connect with the people, you will stay in their hearts!”

Once completed, the road will ease the citizens and residents to commute easily as this road provides a main link of every major road in the country.

Not only this, but also the citizens and residents of Saint Lucia lauded the Minister for keeping a check on the major infrastructure upgrades taking place on the island nation. Some of them took to Facebook to appreciate him and the government for the amazing work.

“Well done, keep up the good work,” wrote a user named Matthew, while another user stated, “We in Ciceron are waiting for this project.”

Monica Walker

