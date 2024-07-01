Belize: Price Gouging not tolerated as Hurricane Beryl approaches, says government

This means that the price of local goods will increase on the island as the hurricane poses a potential threat in the coming weeks, making it difficult for the farmers to safeguard the local produce.

As the Caribbean region braces for Category 3 Hurricane Beryl, there have been reports of price gouging amid rising panic on the island of Belize.

This means that the price of local goods will increase on the island as the hurricane poses a potential threat in the coming weeks, making it difficult for the farmers to safeguard the local produce.

According to the information, the surge in demand for essential supplies, including plywood, groceries, and other things, has led some unscrupulous shopkeepers and hardware store owners to raise the prices. Amid this, the government of Belize is reminding the shopkeepers and the businesses that exploit the situation for profit that it is not acceptable, particularly in the face of a potentially devastating natural disaster.

The authorities warned such people that there would be consequences for those found engaging in price gouging as several efforts continue to ensure fair practices and protect the citizens and residents on the island.

According to the latest update, the Category 4 Hurricane Beryl continues to churn near the Winward Islands. Beryl has winds of 120 mph, moving west at 20 mph toward the Caribbean Sea. It could make landfall on Friday between Cancun and Belize.

At 12:00 am local time, Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Beryl was located near 11.5N / 59.1W or about 110 miles south-southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving to the west at 20 mph. NMS continues to monitor Beryl's progress very closely. An area of low pressure over the tropical Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression during the next 48 hours.

The movement of the hurricanes has made the authorities in Belize prepare for the worst, as it can likely produce life-threatening situations comprising of very heavy rainfall and strong winds and gusts.