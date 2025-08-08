Trinidad: 6-year-old Jasher François dies at San Fernando Hospital, Parents blame staff for negligence

The child’s mother related that he had a dry cough which he contracted after spending three weeks at a vacation camp.

Trinidad and Tobago: A six-year-old identified as Jasher François died on Wednesday at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital minutes after being given medication through an IV.

According to the information, the child’s mother related that he had a dry cough which he contracted after spending three weeks at a vacation camp. The concerned mother reportedly took him to a health centre where he was referred to the hospital.

Jasher’s mother said that she spent the night with him, and he seemed to be very comfortable throughout the night. On Thursday morning, while Jasher was with his father, a nurse administered Magnesium Sulfate to him through the IV, according to his mother.

The six-year-old immediately experienced an adverse reaction to the medication, prompting the nurse to remove the IV. According to the mother, the nurse later returned, inquired about the situation, deemed the reaction normal, and subsequently resumed the IV.

The mother alleged that it was at this point that Jasher went into shock, prompting an immediate response from the hospital staff. Despite their efforts to resuscitate him, the child tragically lost his life.

The parents claim that the hospital staff did not had any answers why the child died which is why they are calling out the health ministry and the hospital staff for answers. They are also demanding an independent autopsy to determine the cause of the death of their child however they say that the hospital is not cooperating with them.

In an interview with a local news channel, the parents were seen broken and were calling for justice. The father, Johan François said, “I'm calling on relevant authorities. I'm calling on the Honourable Kamala Persad-Bissessar, the Ministry of Health, to launch an investigation into the death of six-year-old Joshua Francois that took place today at San Fernando Teaching Hospital. My son.”

The father confirmed that the child did not have any other flu or symptoms than coughing. He also said that at no time the doctors in the San Fernando Teaching Hospital told them that the child was critical or something and all the time, they kept saying that he is fine and just needs antibiotics.

“Despite the nurses' initial reassurance that the reaction was normal, Joshua's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he became unresponsive. The medical team attempted to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, we lost our beloved son,” added the father.

He then called for a thorough investigation into Joshua's death and is demanding justice for his son.

As the video of the parents calling out for justice made rounds on social media, Minister in Ministry of Housing and Community Development of Trinidad and Tobago Phillip Edward Alexander took to Facebook and said, “Thank you to everyone who tagged me in the video, I share this to respond to those calling for my response. This is beyond madness. My heart breaks for this family enduring the unconscionable. This little child Jasher Francois was a cousin of one of our executive members and the pain is felt close to home.”

“I know that both Ministers of Health are aware and on top of this situation, and that there will be a response, although in situations like this it is impossible to know how to measure justice. May the Almighty lead these parents and all his loved ones broken by this tragedy to peace and understanding. I offer my sincerest condolences and wish them a blanket of love and support through this ordeal. I stand by to lend assistance in whatever way I can,” he added.

With the Minister confirming that the investigations into the matter will be done thoroughly, the locals, especially the parents are looking forward to answers.